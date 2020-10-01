Texas Senate District 1 candidate Audrey Spanko hosted a public health care forum Tuesday evening with other Northeast Texas Democratic candidates.
“It is so critical that we talk about our health care,” said Spanko, a certified social worker. “I have seen the detriment to our families. This is a very big conversation. … There is a lot coming down the pipeline that will affect the health care of all Texans.”
The forum followed Spanko, who is running against incumbent Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, District 6 state representative candidate Julie Gobble, who is running against incumbent Matt Schaefer, and Dr. Carolyn Salter, an anesthesiologist running against Republican incumbent Lance Gooden and Libertarian candidate Kevin A. Hale for U.S. representative in District 5.
The topics ranged from expanding Medicaid coverage in Texas to the state’s lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act to Covid-19 to the overall decrease in rural health care across the state.
After the election, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear Texas’ lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, Spanko said. The first question asked the candidates what they thought the major concerns for healthcare were and what they could do to help, and the ACA trial was first up.
Salter, who’s husband is also an internist, said people need to get out and vote.
“The Supreme Court is about to hear the Texas case, and we fully expect to have a new justice who isn’t favorable to it,” she said.
Losing the ACA would result in millions across the nation without health insurance, she said, and residents would lose coverage of pre-existing conditions.
“If people aren’t afraid they will lose their health care, they should be,” Salter said. “If we do have a Democratic Congress and president after the election, we will find a way to fix that.”
Salter compared U.S. health care to getting a box of ready-to-assemble trains for Christmas.
“We don’t have a system of health care in the U.S., we have a system of insurance,” she said. “Like getting a train set for Christmas, you have to ‘make it work.’”
The trio of candidates also said expanding Medicaid is key. By not expanding Medicaid, billions of dollars are lost to the state.
“The first important piece is to expand Medicaid,” Spanko said. “This has been on the table for 10 years. Instead of accepting the money, our state has pushed back on the ACA.”
The basic idea of Medicaid, Gobble said, was for the federal government to partner with the state to make sure everyone had insurance, but, over the years, the red tape has grown and the bar set higher and higher.
“That’s an intentional decision. … It’s killing everyday Texans,” Gobble said. “Expanding Medicaid is one piece of the puzzle.”
As a social worker, someone who has worked with and in the system, Spanko said a single parent making $300 per week made too much for Medicaid. That’s someone making $15,600 a year.
“In this state, more than 5 million are uninsured, and expanding Medicaid would only add 1 million people,” Spanko said. “It is a necessary step we should have taken 10 years ago.”
Because of the excessive red tape, even more people aren’t getting the care they need, Gobble said.
“It is logical to make sure our children have coverage,” she said. “If we don’t invest in our children, then we are creating this loop (of bad healthcare).”
In Texas, Medicaid does not pay for prosthetic devices, but strangely enough, does cover building modifications to accommodate the disabled, Salter said.
“The way they spend money just baffles me,” she said.
What a lot of legislators focus on is corporate welfare, Salter added.
“Walmart has an application for Medicaid and food stamps in their application packet,” she said. “Our safety net is part of corporate welfare.”
Goble said by closing the loopholes in the tax code, Texas could potentially see $45 billion in revenue — more than enough to cover the projected $4.3 billion shortfall the state is facing in the next legislative session.
“Eliminating just one little chunk of it would eliminate the entire deficit,” she said.
Legislators also need to focus on local control, Spanko said. When the pandemic hit, the governor was all for local control — until some cities went beyond what the governor thought was necessary.
“We saw it in the pandemic,” Spanko said. “When it didn’t fit the narrative, they took it away.
“We need to build relationships with those elected at a local level and reinforce success at a local level.”
The state needs to invest in rural health care, Spanko said, and especially in preventative care, which can make a huge difference in the final cost.
“We all have a moral obligation to care for our neighbor, but those costs come back to all of us,” she said. “We’re going to do everything we can to fight for East Texans because we have gone far too long without.”
People need to vote, they all said, and to vote for candidates that care about healthcare for East Texans.
“You have to care about Texans,” Gobble said. “You have to hold the people in office accountable by voting them out. The budget is there, you just have to have people who care.”
