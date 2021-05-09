Lamar County Appraisal District directors approved a $1.62 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year September 2021-August 2022 at a Wednesday meeting, discussed the services of delinquent tax firm Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson and reviewed the district’s retirement plan.
The total budget includes $426,402 for the collection department and $1,193,276 for the appraisal department, which includes $807,031 in personnel costs, $20,000 in equipment and supplies and $313,245 for other budget items to include postage, building maintenance, appraisal review board, mapping, legal fees, pictometry, technology support, and appraisal consultants. The collections budget includes $300,202 for personnel costs, $20,000 equipment and supplies, and $106,200 for other budgeted items to include postage, technology support, professional fees. The total budget allows $15,000 for emergencies.
Delinquent tax attorney Richard Brand explained his collection strategy.
“I don’t want to go and seize someone’s property if I can help it,” Brand said. “We make phone calls, we go visit. In the two years I’ve been here, we’ve increased our collections at least 150% each year.”
Using video conferencing, Roxanne Aldridge of Texas County & District Retirement System reviewed the district’s retirement plan. She noted the average Lamar County Appraisal District retiree is 66 years of age with 16 years service with an annual benefit of $5,200. Employees can retire after eight years of service as long as age and years of service equal 80. Aldridge noted the plan is 94.5% funded. Employees pay 7% of total wages into the plan, and the county pays 10%, which is slightly above the 8.46% requirement for the coming year.
“If you are going to keep on with the 10%, we don’t need any feedback, and there’s nothing for you to do,” Aldridge said. Directors took no action at the meeting.
During a financial report, Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee informed the board that the 2019-20 audit found an overage of $6,413 on the collection side of the budget and a $29,742 deficit on the appraisal side, caused by the high number of protests before the Appraisal Review Board and the effect Covid-19 had on the district. Directors voted to move the $6,413 overage to the contingency fund. The consensus of the board is to take a wait-and-see approach to see where the appraisal budget ends at the end of the current fiscal year to take care of the $29,742 deficit.
Collections Director Pat Loven reported taxpayers have paid roughly $68.4 million, or 92.78% of the current year tax levy. Delinquent notices are expected to be mailed this week to show what amounts are due in May, June and July when a 20% attorney fee is added.
“With four months left in the year, I believe we will reach 98%, which is very good,” Loven said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.