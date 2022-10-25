RENO — The city is getting spooky Saturday with magic tricks, bounce houses, trunk-or-treating, dozens of vendors and a haunted house for its annual Monster Mash 2022 Halloween event.
There are no games this year, but Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman noted the event features a magician and balloon show.
There will be a costume contest for kids and adults with three categories, including scariest and most original, Workman said.
Trunk-or-treat is also returning with added flair and plenty of free confectionaries.
“We’ve got some people that are bringing stuff besides cars that they’re going to be handing candy out of, and it’s going to be awesome,” Workman said. “We’ve got a couple of businesses that are kind of like in competition with each other, so they’re going all out.”
Cars participating in trunk-or-treat will also have their own contest with a trophy, she noted.
“As they go through the trunk-or-treat line at the end there will be a little haunted house,” Workman said. “Our Public Works Department is putting that together. It is just a fun addition to the trunk-or-treat this year.”
The assistant city secretary said 19 vendors and multiple food trucks signed up for this year, including Kona Ice, Paris Chamorro and Damn Yankee, who is bringing an additional shake truck and car truck.
McKinney-based magician Gregg Ka-Zam is performing his magic and balloon show from 1 to 3 p.m., and local folk dance group Paris Cloggers is performing its step dance at 3:45 p.m.
The city’s Halloween festival is one of the biggest municipality events for Reno, as the Parks and Trail Committee holds multiple workshops throughout the year to plan and organize the happenings.
Workman said vendors and trunk-or-treat volunteers are still being accepted, with interested applicants encouraged to contact Reno City Hall and speak to the assistant city secretary.
Reno’s Monster Mash 2022 event takes place from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6820 Pine Mill Road.
Assistant Managing Editor David Money contributed to this story.
