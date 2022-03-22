Northeast Texas Trail users in Lamar and Red River counties now have the opportunity to learn more about the trail, relax their minds and strengthen their bodies.
That’s the goal of a partnership between Red River County and Lamar County Agri-Life Extension offices and the Red River Texas Master Naturalists which has placed interactive stations along the trail to encourage families to learn more about nature while engaging in physical activity.
The project consists of information signs placed in strategic locations complete with QR codes that contain a short video of either a “nature nibble,” a little history about the trail, an exercise demonstration or a meditation. The signs, 12 in all,, are peppered throughout the trail for about a mile at locations both in Paris and in Clarksville.
Lamar County participants will access these signs starting at the Collegiate Street trailhead, Love Civic Center entrance or the Morningside entrance at the 287 Loop overpass bridge. In Clarksville, according to information provided by Lamar County Family and Community Health Extension Agent Laura Graves. Signs will be placed at the Northeast Texas Trail trailhead in Red River County and spaced out about 1 mile.
Signs will first be available during the kick-off of the countywide Walk Across Texas for adultsand Kids Marathon, an eight-week challenge that invites more than 4,000 children ages kindergarten to sixth grade in both Lamar and Red River counties to participate. The marathon wraps up May 17.
“To go with the challenge, agents have prepared digital classroom packets that constain information presented on the signs as well as a worksheet for the students that will serve as an added resource for teachers to use to help students celebrate Earth Day on April 22,” Graves said.
