RENO - The Reno Planning & Zoning Commission voted to approve Rob Gillem’s request for a preliminary plat approval for The Grove Phase 1 after a hearing on the matter Monday evening in the City Hall.
The board approved Gillem’s request after hearing that the newly installed Board of Adjustments had granted Gillem variances the go ahead with building without having a construction plan for the whole property on Chisum Trail.
The matters now goes before the City Council.
The commission also accepted the resignation of Don Lawrence and will possibly fill the vacancy created by the resignation at the P&A meeting next month.
The commission will meet again Wednesday to hold a hearing and then possibly approve a final plat for Wellington Point: Phase 4-E in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., at 6 p.m.
