Newly elected trustees Bo Exum, Russell Jackson and Lauren Woodard will be installed and the board of trustees will reorganize when the North Lamar ISD school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board is to receive an update on construction projects authorized by 2021 bond election, including a report on the planned Fine Arts band hall expansion, soil testing, HVAC replacements at Everett Elementary and the possible approval of a guaranteed maximum price for the new elementary school.
Other agenda items include attendance and enrollment reports, an audit engagement letter, health curriculum adoption, budget amendments algon with a couple of reports from the assistant superintendent regarding a recess recommendation report and a report on a RSSP Grant survey.
Trustees will meet in executive session on personnel matte
