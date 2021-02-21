Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending taxing authorities $1.05 billion in local sales tax allocations this month. That’s up 0.7% from allocations in February 2020. This month’s disbursement is based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly, sales by quarterly filers in October, November and December, and 2020 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
Most Lamar County communities with a sales tax finished 2020 strong, with only Roxton and Blossom posting negative change compared to last year’s disbursements. Roxton suffered the strongest loss, earning just $2,296.86, down 25.19% from last year’s $3,070.45. For the year, the city is down 3.93% to $3,863.58. Blossom was down 2.28% to $13,646.09, but sales tax revenue remained up for the year, up 4.6% to $24,118.97.
Deport continued to see strong sales tax growth, up for the month 39.49% to $9,107.14. For the year, the city is up 54.96% to $14,450.30. Sun Valley posted the second highest gains, up 36.18% this month to $5,295.77. For the year, sales tax revenue is up 29.06% to $9,133.98.
Paris receives the largest portion of local sales tax allocations in the region, and this month is set to receive $1,099,994.42, up 15.17% from last year’s $955,061.32. For the year, Paris has received $1,899,963.45, up 16.38% from the previous year’s disbursement.
Toco’s sales tax allocation is up 21.4% this month to $2,375.68, pushing the year-to-date total to $4,268.39, up 17.07%. Reno’s allocation of $40,045.81 is up 15.1% over the same month last year, and its year-to-date total is $69,076.25, up 15%.
Lamar County collections also continued to grow, up 16.13% to $450,387.75. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $774,570.38, an increase of 17.88% over 2020’s disbursements from the state.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections fell 6.71% behind the previous year’s collections, down to $36,013. Year-to-date sales tax revenue is lagging 1.7% behind 2020 numbers, coming in at $67,191.83, down from $68,357.12. Delta County is seeing a large increase in sales tax revenue, up this month 27.08% to $15,510.25. For the year, the county is up 107.26% to $44,542.19. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue also continued to grow, rising 42.1% over last year to $193,797.32. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 31.89% to $312,653.71.
Most county seats also saw sales tax revenues grow with Clarksville’s up 9.67% to $47,197.12, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 4.46% to $87,827.39, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 5.55% to $231,708.15, for a year-over-year growth of 6.79% to $418,569.20. Cooper, however, saw sales tax revenues fall, down 4.05% in the month-to-month comparison to $17,628.36. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 1.02% to $32,180.69.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue fall 31.79% behind the same month last year, down to $10,190.71. The year-to-date revenue is down 35.77% to $17,336.29, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 3.29% to $6,478.79 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 20.16% to $11,837.73.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 48.43% to $57,790.94, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 52.79% to $78,461.06.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax revenue fell 40.61% behind last year, down to $965.11. For the year, the community is down 31.14% to $1,457.58.
