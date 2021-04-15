Jillian Sherrill carefully blow dried and combed the legs of her lamb Wednesday evening at the Lamar County Livestock Show.
“I’ve had him for almost a year,” she said about Jumper, the white lamb with black legs. “It’s a lot of work.”
The lamb had been shorn late Tuesday night, and she’s spent most of her time grooming the animal and making sure everything is ready for the annual Lamar County Livestock Show. When Jumper is up before the judges, they’ll be looking at how he’s built.
“They look at the structure and make sure he’s braced good, and that he’s neither over or under weight,” Sherill said.
This week is the 53rd annual Lamar County Livestock Show. Last year’s show was canceled because of Covid-19 shutdowns, but this year it’s back and better than ever. The livestock barn at the fairgrounds was full of families helping students prepare their animals for the annual event.
“The way I explain it to people that don’t know anything about a livestock show, it’s kind of like a basketball or football year, you play all year to get down to find out who the winner is going to be, and these is the winners,” Lamar County Junior Livestock Board secretary Phyllis Brumley said.
These are animals that students have fed, groomed and taken care of for a year, according to LCJL President Tom Vanderschaaf.
“They’ve been working all year and have not got a paycheck, and on Friday (at the auction), they will get a paycheck,” he said.
This year, the queens of the livestock show are: Resse Bassano, 16, representing both Prairiland FFA and Lamar County 4-H. A sophomore at Prairiland High School, she is the daughter of Brad and Tammie Bassano. During last week’s queen competition, Bassano also was named Miss Congeniality with Claudia Romans, 15, of North Lamar, named runner up. She is the daughter of Wesley and Julie Romans.
Thirteen-year-old Prairiland eighth grader Scott Nation, the daughter of Dustin and Jala Nation, was named Junior Queen with Ally Stapleton, 11, of Prairiland, taking runner-up and Chloe Grace Gray, 12, of Prairiland, named Miss Congeniality. Stapleton is the daughter of Josh and Kelly Stapleton, and Gray is the daughter of Carol Kay and Corey Gray.
Angelina Harbuck, 13, of Lamar County 4-H, also competed. She is the daughter of Alica Harbuck; Claytie Simpson, 11, of Chisum, took the princess crown, along with Miss Congeniality, and Ashlynn Phinney, 10, also of Chisum, took first runner-up. Simpson is the daughter of John and Tiffany Simpson, and Phinney is the daughter of Keith and Amy Phinney.
Other queen contestants included Cadie Lee Ann Gray, 15, of Prairiland, daughter of Corey and Carol Kay Gray; Jordyn Lawson, 18, of Chisum, daughter of Jeremy and Deanise Lawson; Emmerson Boutwell, 14, of Chisum, daughter of Shawn and Stephanie Boutwell; Brooke Bridges, 17, of Chisum, daughter of Aaron and Heather Bridges.
Other princess competitors included Claytie Simpson, 11, of Chisum, daughter of John and Tiffany Simpson; Alexis Phinney, 9, of Chisum, daughter of Keith and Amy Phinney.
Competition starts at 8 a.m. today for broilers and rabbits, followed by market goat competition at 10 a.m., market lambs at noon and market hogs at 3 p.m. Registration for the Parade of Future Exhibitors begins at 5:30 p.m. with the parade at 6 p.m. The steer show begins at 7 p.m.
On Friday, judging begins at 8:30 a.m. for the Ag Mechanics Show and the breeding beef heifer show kicks off at 10 a.m. The buyer’s appreciation meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Exhibit Center followed by the Sale of Champions at 6:45 p.m. in the Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.