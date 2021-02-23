Prairiland ISD
PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees are expected to adopt a set of codes to govern the implementation of a $7.5 million bond election scheduled May 1, and are to name a committee to evaluate proposals when the board meets at noon Wednesday in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 S.

If needed, trustees may meet in executive session, according to the agenda notice that cites sections authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act.

