The City of Paris has closed Christians In Action’s homeless shelter for men, 248 2nd SW St., after code violations were found Friday morning when firefighters responded to a fire in a facility bathroom, City Manager Grayson Path said in a news statement.
“At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Paris Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the building that serves as a resource for homeless individuals,” Path said. “Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire in a bathroom area inside the building that is believed to have been extinguished by the sprinkler system prior to their arrival.
“While on the scene, firefighters observed life safety violations and summoned the city’s fire marshall to further inspect the location,” Path said, explaining that upon execution of an administrative search warrant, investigators discovered numerous code violations and determined that the building was not safe for occupancy.
Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said Friday that the Paris Police Department is working with other agencies within the community to find accommodations for the 10 homeless men living at the shelter and that city code officials have boarded up the building.
“That building is not fit to be occupied right now, and they have lost their certificate of occupancy,” McMonigle said as he explained that Christians in Action will have to reapply for a certificate of occupancy along with permits to correct violations of the building code and the electrical code. “There were so many violations.”
McMonigle recalled an earlier fire at the Christians In Action building in 2009 when the nonprofit agency was located on Clarksville Street. That fire resulted in the death of several men.
According to newspaper records, five men lost their lives during an early morning fire Jan. 4, 2009, when fire consumed the back of the building at 410 Clarksville St., which collapsed on sleeping quarters, then home to more than 30 homeless men.
After a lengthy investigation by local officials and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 18 fire code violations were found, among them were a lack of smoke detectors or inoperable smoke detectors, a failure to provide adequate exits to the building and no sprinkler system. Origin of the fire was thought to be in a clothing sorting area, but no cause of fire was reported.
