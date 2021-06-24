BONHAM — A new Fannin County Justice Center to house district and county courts will not come cheap, but starting now is likely to save the county money as material and labor costs are expected to continue rising.
That was the final message to Fannin County commissioners Tuesday during their meeting with Architexas and HDR Architecture representatives to discuss the project. To meet state and space requirements, the proposed 48,800-square-foot Justice Center, at $610 per square foot to build, is expected to cost more than the county originally anticipated. Location also is proving to be a challenge, as one proposed site next to the juvenile probation office is simply too small to fit the minimum footprint for the new building, commissioners were told.
Kate Diamond with HDR Architecture asked commissioners to keep in mind the county’s future population growth while considering the project. She said 20-year projections show Fannin County will need a third courtroom in coming years, and one possibility for that in the 48,800-square-foot proposal is to turn the jury assembly area into that courtroom when it’s needed. By then, the county will most likely be utilizing a digitized jury call process, thereby eliminating the need for a room to accommodate 125 to 150 people for jury call, she said.
As proposed Tuesday, the Fannin County Justice Center would incorporate most judicial offices, excluding juvenile probation and election offices, but including district and county courts and their clerks’ offices, a Grand Jury space, judges and jury chambers, a sallyport and a secure parking area. Diamond said site size will determine whether the sallyport and secure parking area would be built under the Justice Center or just outside of it.
Discussing the expected $610 per square foot price tag — which includes architecture, construction and contingency costs — County Judge Randy Moore asked if costs might come down as the nation shakes off price increases and a labor shortage in the waning days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Diamond said prices are already coming down on some materials, like wood, but construction costs have remained the same and are expected to continue rising.
“As you wait, all the prices will just continue to go up,” she said. “We are seeing competitive bidding on the labor side, but I will tell you, in Los Angeles, we have a client who put a hospital project on hold for most of the Covid year. Their price went up by 10%.”
As currently planned, the Fannin County Justice Center is expected to cost at least $29.3 million, Diamond said.
Diamond thanked the commissioners for hosting the discussion in a public forum, commending them on their transparency in this process with their community. Commissioners took no action as the agenda item was discussion only.
In other business, commissioners unanimously opted to continue with its current health insurance carrier and benefits. While the county will pay more than $13,000 per employee through the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employees Benefit Pool, changes going to another plan would be minimal, Moore said.
Commissioners also approved a letter to Turner Construction regarding firm fabrication prices; appointed to Commissioner Edwina Lane to the Texoma Council of Governments Governing Board; and approved renewal of the Lake Fannin Facilities Rental Agreement for July 2 through July 1, 2022 with just one item increase for events lasting more than four hours from $37.50 to $40.
