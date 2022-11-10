Editor’s Note: Staff writer Sally Boswell is following the escapades of Paris native D.J. Pierce, who is also the alternate drag personality, “Shangela,” as he performs on “Dancing with the Stars.” Check out her weekly updates on Thursdays.
D.J. Pierce rocked the ’90s this week on “Dancing With the Stars,” as the Paris native and actor/drag performer and his dancing partner Gleb Savchenko Salsa’d their way into third place and a spot in next week’s semifinal round on the reality dance competition on Disney+.
“I loved the ’90s,” said Pierce during the filmed rehearsal segment, recalling dancing in the clubs in Dallas.
Wearing a yellow fringed bodysuit, and a typical ’90s era hairdo, “Shangela” danced to a Spice Girls song. The judges praised her crowd appeal and her energy on the floor.
“You turn up and turn it out,” said head judge Len Goodman. The judges’ scores, 37 out 40, reflected their remarks.
After the individual dances, the eight couples were paired up into four relay dance teams that competed against one another for five bonus points. “Shangela” prevailed over deaf actor Daniel Durant for the extra points, bringing her total score to 42, behind only actor Wayne Brady and internet star Charle D’Amelio, who were tied in first place with 45 points apiece.
Singing live on the show during the relay round was rapper Vanilla Ice, who is also linked by family to Paris, Texas. Other live ’90s singers who performed were En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Kid ‘N Play.
After the audience votes were factored in and the judges offered a chance to save one star, two couples in the bottom three spots were eliminated: “Jersey Shore” reality star Vinny Guadanino and internet star Heidi D’Amelio, mother of Charlie D’Amelio, one of the other competitors.
Next Monday’s show, the semi-finals, will pit the remaining six stars — including Pierce/”Shangela” — against one another in hopes of avoiding yet another double elimination and a shot at the finals and the mirror ball trophy.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
