Editor’s Note: Staff writer Sally Boswell is following the escapades of Paris native D.J. Pierce, who is also the alternate drag personality, “Shangela,” as he performs on “Dancing with the Stars.” Check out her weekly updates on Thursdays.

D.J. Pierce rocked the ’90s this week on “Dancing With the Stars,” as the Paris native and actor/drag performer and his dancing partner Gleb Savchenko Salsa’d their way into third place and a spot in next week’s semifinal round on the reality dance competition on Disney+.

