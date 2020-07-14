Beshirs Construction Co. will do no more work for the City of Paris during the remaining days of a third party concrete bid, according to action taken Monday night by City Council.
Neither will any other contractor after Paris Mayor Steve Clifford announced the city will forgo any third party concrete work through the remainder of Beshirs Construction’s annual bid, which ends March 31. After the meeting, City Manager Grayson Path said any concrete work that needs to be done before March 31 would be completed in house.
Clifford made the announcement after 45 minutes of public forum and an hour of closed door deliberation by city councilors.
The decision came after a majority of speakers during a public forum urged councilors to sever ties with the company as a result of a June 27 fight between a man who exited a Beshirs Construction truck and a teenager at Blankinship Oil on North Main Street. The fight, between an Anglo adult and a Black teen, sparked a protest June 28 that closed North Main Street.
Those who spoke Monday against the city terminating the annual bid with the company told councilors doing so would unfairly punish the owner and other employees who were not involved and could be the basis for litigation against the city.
Paris business owner Kelli Mallicote, vice president and co-owner of BodyGuard, warned councilors of “probable” litigation if the city terminated a Beshirs Construction annual bid.
“There is nothing in city policy that warrants the termination of this contract; what happened is an isolated incident of an employee after hours,” Mallicote said. “If you terminate the contract, you are opening up the city to a probable lawsuit.”
The majority of the more than 20 people who addressed the council cited Paris’ history of racial tension due to injustice, urged councilors to hold Beshirs Construction accountable for the action of its employee who stepped out of a company vehicle to participate in the altercation and warned of continued unrest.
“The whole world is moving for equality and fairness, and we are still stuck in the ’60s because something like this is not being resolved in a timely manner,” Westley Martin said. “I hope you guys will really use your mindset and really think about what is going on. If this does not work out, there will be other people who do not want to address this in a civil way.”
Reginald Harris urged councilors “to do the right thing.”
“The police department is dropping the ball,” Harris said, noting there has been no arrest of the Beshirs employee who is seen on video punching a minor. “The council has the opportunity to do the right thing.”
City Council accepted Beshirs Construction’s $172,370 bid to do miscellaneous concrete projects on an as-needed basis from April 2020 to April 2021. The council awarded the bid on April 13.
Beshirs Construction has completed $95,491 worth of work for the City of Paris this year, according to City Finance Director Gene Anderson, who said he is not aware of any outstanding invoices by the company.
Beshirs Construction has not publicly addressed the situation and did not provide comment during Monday’s public forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.