Chisum New Logo

Chisum ISD will look at the timeline for the budgeting process and the proposed tax rate at Monday night’s meeting.

The board will also vote on accepting the new handbooks for the school year, back to school guidelines and discuss the status of extracurricular activities. The board is expected to vote on accepting an application for appraised value limitation on property from Mockingbird Solar Center, LLC.

The meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the Chisum ISD administration building.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.