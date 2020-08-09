Chisum ISD will look at the timeline for the budgeting process and the proposed tax rate at Monday night’s meeting.
The board will also vote on accepting the new handbooks for the school year, back to school guidelines and discuss the status of extracurricular activities. The board is expected to vote on accepting an application for appraised value limitation on property from Mockingbird Solar Center, LLC.
The meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the Chisum ISD administration building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.