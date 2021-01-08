Fire and rescue

JAN. 7 to JAN. 8

First Responder-Paris

Jan. 7

11:12 to 11:24 a.m., 3930 Shannon Drive.

2:06 to 2:54 p.m., 724 19th St. SE.

3:13 to 3:32 p.m., 720 Bunker St.

4:16 to 4:34 p.m., 25th Street SW.

11:53 p.m., to 12 03 a.m., 1448 Polk St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Jan. 7

12:39 to 1:12 p.m., 5500 Clarksville St.

Jan. 8

3:23 to 3:24 a.m., 1100 W. Center St.

Public Service

Jan. 7

10:21 to 10:35 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.

