PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees are expected to approve the refunding of bonds and use some of its interest and sinking fund ballance to pay down some of the district debt when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Administration Building.
The board also is to consider purchasing band instruments as well as approve the 2022-23 students handbook and code of conduct. Supt. Jeff Ballard is expected to share STAAR test results and provide a construction update and the board is to consider teacher resignations and the hiring of professional personnel.
