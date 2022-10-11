“This is what happens when bad things happen to bad actors,” said Laura Hutching, director of Paris Community Theatre’s latest production, “Drop Dead: A Farce,” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. “It’s about a last-ditch effort by a group of washed-up actors to put on a badly written murder mystery on a shoestring budget that is suddenly plagued by a series of murders that are not in the plot. We’ve had a lot of fun with this one. It is full of wildly funny characters and it’s a comedy to die for.”
One of the actors whose character makes his final curtain call in the show is Gary O’Connor.
“This is my first time to die on stage,” said the longtime PCT member and supporter. “I’ve been doing theater for 40 years. This has been an experience.”
Making her first appearance at PCT in the show is Lamar County newcomer Kathne Dowd, who plays an over-the-hill stage star.
“This is my first play since college,” she said. “I recently moved here from Reno, Nevada, and one day, I was at the Saturday morning Farmers Market, and I was hailed by members of PCT who were manning a booth at the event and was recruited. So here I am, making my debut at the age of 80, and I’m so glad I did this. I’ve made wonderful friends here and they have babied me through this. Besides, I can’t just go to the senior center and play bingo every week.”
In addition to O’Connor and Dowd, the cast includes Jeffrey Stewart, Tommy Stone, Mandy Hale, Nate Logee, Tamra Briley, Grace Hignight, Jennifer Bacord and John Sellars.
“This has been a fabulous cast,” said Hutchings. “They are all talented, they all have a great work ethic and are pleasant to work with. They are nothing at all like the bad actors they portray onstage, and there has been a great camaraderie in this show.”
The schedule for public performances for “Drop Dead” bears close attention, due to some obstacles involving other events taking place around the square.
“We open this Friday at 7:30 p.m., but our Saturday performance the first weekend will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee because of Mannequin Night in the downtown area that evening,” said Hutchings. “Parking will be a problem and there will be live bands on the square making a show inside the theater a bit problematic. There will be a Sunday matinee the next day.”
The following weekend, the show is set for a Thursday evening performance and no show on Friday evening, due to the time required by city workers to close streets and set up rigging for Saturday’s annual Festival of the Pumpkins. “Drop Dead” will go on at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and will close its run the next day, Sunday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee.
Assisting Hutchings in the production were Stone, Andy Johnson, O’Conner, Eben Haley, Ken Whitaker, Todd Briley, Tamra Briley, Phillip Runnels, Stewart, Dowd, Hilda Mallory and Amy Burrows on set; Janet Stewart, Jeffrey Stewart, Hignight and Tamra Briley on props; Bacorn on costumes; Deborah Lightfoot and Jeffrey Stewart on photography; Logee on original music; Juan Espinoza on video; Alaina Logee Downing on sound; Claire Jackson on makeup; and Celia Stogner-Dickenson and McKenzie Stogner-Dickenson on scenic painting. Additional acknowledgements go to the Doss Family, NLHS Theatre, PJC Theatre, PHS Theatre, Kenny Bacorn, Phinesse Farms Winery in Sulphur Springs and Marsha Kirby Mariano. Sponsor of the production is First Federal Community Bank.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
