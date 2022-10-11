“This is what happens when bad things happen to bad actors,” said Laura Hutching, director of Paris Community Theatre’s latest production, “Drop Dead: A Farce,” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. “It’s about a last-ditch effort by a group of washed-up actors to put on a badly written murder mystery on a shoestring budget that is suddenly plagued by a series of murders that are not in the plot. We’ve had a lot of fun with this one. It is full of wildly funny characters and it’s a comedy to die for.”

One of the actors whose character makes his final curtain call in the show is Gary O’Connor.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.