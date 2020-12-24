If all goes according to plan, three “cubbies” will be dotting the streets of Paris stocked with everything from food to toiletries, up for grabs for anyone in need. Members of the Paris Collective are currently building cubbies that, if given permission by the city, will be placed at Oak Park, Fire Station One and the police station.
“They’re going to be similar to blessing boxes where you’ll bring whatever you can give, and then people will take whatever they need,” Paris Collective organizer Latrel Lacy said.
Lacy said the idea for the cubbies came to the group as they saw that many people in Paris were struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. She and other members wanted to find a way they could set up a system that would allow people to give back and also receive what they need.
“We have seen an increase in people in town that are either homeless or just struggling to get by with the basic needs, especially because a lot of people have been laid off from work and the whole impact economically,” Lacy said. “With everybody around us, we just wanted to make sure that the people that are suffering the most can have some sort of dignity, they have products to clean themselves with or food to eat, you know, and they don’t have to worry about that so much.”
Lacy said the group could use any help available to them, whether that’s donating items or donating time and labor to help build the cubbies, which will look similar to cabinets with plexiglass windows.
Once the ball gets rolling on the project and the first few cubbies are set up, Lacy said the eventual goal is to get six put up, spaced out across the city. She said if business owners are interested in hosting a cubby on their property or if people are interested in helping out, they can look up the Paris Collective on Facebook or email them at paristxcollective@gmail.com.
