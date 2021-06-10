Lamar County 4-H held its end of year banquet on June 1 at the Lamar Electric Cooperative facility. 4-H members were recognized for their accomplishments and achievements throughout the 2020-2021 4-H year.
The awards banquet was conducted by the Lamar County 4-H Council officers, President Reese Bassano, Vice President Ethan Adams, 2nd Vice President Cadie Gray, 3rd Vice President Jaden Johnson, Secretary Aubree Phillips, Reporter Autumn Phillips and Parliamentarian Ty Shannon. 4- H members received a completion pin for their main project and project completion certificates.
Projects included this year were Educational Presentations, Food and Nutrition, Food Challenge, Fashion, Clothing and Textiles, Livestock, Shooting Sports, Wildlife and Fisheries Leadership and Community Service. In addition, 4-H members have an opportunity to apply for one of four other awards based on their age category. These awards allow them to highlight their experiences and successes throughout this 4-H year. These awards prioritize project completion, and the 4-H member needs to have contributed to their club and community in some way, usually through community service and or leadership.
The Gold Clover award was given to Ethan Adams, the Bronze Clover was given to Chloe Gray, the Silver Clover was given to Evan Adams and the Rookie of the year award was given to Emma Adams.
Lamar County 4-H also recognizes a business that has supported 4-H whether through sponsorship or in-kind donations. This year, Paris Creations and Keepsakes was honored.
The 4-H Leader of The Year was Mrs. Britney Adams and Outstanding Volunteer of The Year was Mrs. Kim Johnson. Leaders recognized for their contributions included Scott and Britney Adams, Shane and Tanya Welch, Kim Johnson, Tiffany Phillips, Corey and CarolKay Gray, Brad and Tammy Bassano and Pat Carter.
The night included a special guest speaker, Paul Allen, and it concluded with a live auction conducted by Mr. Rick Zant.
