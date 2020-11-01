Preliminary site plans for several new Paris businesses will come before the Planning & Zoning Commission at a 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting at Paris City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Hotelier Mihir Pankaj is on the agenda to present plans for a four story, 84-room Home 2 Suites by Hilton in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286. Pankaj announced plans for the extended stay hotel, conference and event center last week.
Other preliminary plats to be considered include those in the 4100 block of North Main Street, the 900 block of West Campbell Street and the 800 block of South Main Street.
A public hearing on a city petition to update a zoning ordinance to allow residences in general retail and commercial zoning districts also is an agenda item.
