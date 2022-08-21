Two Paris residents, who are in the midst of rebuilding the local Scottish Rite organization, are also spreading the word about Scottish Rite for Children, hospitals with locations in Dallas and Frisco.
“This is a tremendous asset for Lamar County,” said Allen Tapp, who is secretary-treasurer of the rebuilding Scottish Rite which is an appendant organization of the Masons. “No child is left behind because of their inability to pay.”
Benny Lovell, who is the group’s president, added that the hospital is funded by the Masons and brochures noted some of the benefactors of the hospital which opened in 1921.
Since the hospital opened it has served more than 300,000 children, information the men provided said.
Currently, there are 134 patients from Lamar County that have sought treatment at one of the locations of the hospital in the past 18 months and/or have appointments in the next 18 months.
In the 1920s, the hospital became one of the leading medical centers in the battle against polio and in the early ‘50s 590,000 took doses of the new polio vaccine.
In the 1970s a new hospital facility was constructed across the street from the one built in the 1920s and the Frisco facility, specializing in ambulatory surgeries, opened in 2018.
To be a member of the Scottish Rite, one has to be a master mason in good standing.
To find out more about Scottish Rite and the hospital, call 903-732-4527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.