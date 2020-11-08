The College Board recently announced Parker Benson and Keshawn Wallace, seniors at Paris High School, scored in the top 2.5% of juniors in the region who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town.
The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them to universities across the country.
Benson and Wallace both received the National Rural and Small Town Scholar award, and Wallace also received the National African American Scholar award. This recognition qualifies Wallace to apply for the Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship that opens Nov. 1. Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars receive a generous four-year grant to attend the undergraduate school of their choice and enroll in JFR’s celebrated “42 Strategies for Success Curriculum.”
