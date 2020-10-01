The Lamar County Elections Office is giving notice that it will test its automatic tabulating equipment to be used in the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3.
Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said the test will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
“The purpose of the test is to ascertain that tabulating equipment will accurately count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures,” Johnson said in her notice.
