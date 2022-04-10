The City Council are sceduled to hold a public hearing on for preliminary plat approval for The Grove Phase I and to discuss purchasing a new fire truck when they meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The council are also set to hear from Mike Tibbets of Hayter Engineering about the progress on the Standpipe project.
Council members are also sceduled to hear an update on the meter readin progress.
