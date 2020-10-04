Stephanie Rodgers’s life has been full of firsts recently. Her first time co-authoring a book, her first time doing a book signing and her first time leading a nonprofit. It’s a whole new world.
Rodgers hosted an event for the new book she helped write, “The Messy Bun Diaries Volume Two” at All Things Coffee and Books in downtown Paris on Friday.
“I was just always seeing these, but I’ve definitely never done one before,” she said, smiling.
The book features a collection of chapters, all written by women who have overcome a challenge in their life. For Rodgers, it was raising her daughter, Melissa, who has cystic fibrosis, a condition that causes severe damage to the lungs and digestive system and lowers the immune system. It meant many long trips to the hospital and doctor’s office and countless medications. But being the strong mother she is — with a brave child — she never gave up.
Rodgers said sharing her journey with readers alongside other powerful women was one of the things people have appreciated about the book.
“So far, all of the (feedback) that I’ve received has been positive, and they’ve enjoyed that it’s a collaborative event,” she said. “So the different stories that are in there (are) just talking about the different phases of empowerment that women have had difficulties going through. So they’ve enjoyed that.”
As readers gathered around Rodgers’s table, decorated with leaves and a miniature vintage truck for fall, her cousin, Lori Bryson, watched from the sidelines. Bryson drove all the way from Arlington to support Rodgers, something she said was important to her because of everything Rodgers and Melissa have gone through.
“I just wanted to support my favorite cousin and all her accomplishments,” Bryson said.
She said being part of the family is a blessing filled with joy, but there have also some scary moments along the way when she worried about Melissa’s health.
“There’s been ups and downs with (Melissa’s) health, when she’s in the hospital, always just praying that she’s OK. And she always pulls through. She’s a miracle,” Bryson said.
When she found out Stephanie was a part of writing the book, Bryson said she was in awe of Stephanie’s hard work and dedication to helping out other people who may be in the same situation.
“I was super proud of her and impressed that she would share her story for other moms and family members to read to help them if they have a child with an illness,” Bryson said.
In addition to the book, Rodgers has founded a new nonprofit, Melissa’s Saving Grace 4 CF, a foundation that will raise money for people living with cystic fibrosis to help with medical costs that may not be covered by insurance. For those who not only want to read the book, but also support the nonprofit, 10% of the profits from book sales will go toward it if readers purchase the book from her link, bit.ly/RodgersMessyBun2.
