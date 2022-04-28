Calvary United Methodist Church in Paris is seeking volunteers for its sewing ministry and you don’t even have to be able to sew to take part.
“These ladies meet on Thursday mornings in the Joy Classroom from 9 a.m., to noon at Calvary,” said Kim Walker, mission/evangelism team leader at CUMC. “The nice thing is if you would like to be a part of this ministry you don’t even have to sew. They need people to cut out patterns, stuff bears and deliver and pick up items. You can tell this is a mission of love; all you have to do is walk by the door and listen to all the joyful laughter.”
Calvary’s sewing ministry began in about 2007 when several of the women of the church were impressed with the work of the United Methodist Committee on Relief and decided to begin to make bags to hold the various relief kits the committee assembled and distributed.
“When the pandemic hit, these ladies could no longer send bags, but they found other outlets for their talents,” said Walker. Through the years the group has changed members, but the mission has remained the same: to use their sewing talents here in the Paris area and other places to make a difference.”
Local projects have ranged from Christmas Stockings for the Spirits of Giving, a downtown Paris project sponsored by the Methodist Men of Paris; curtains for an Indian reservation in Arizona; prayer blankets for those in the hospital or recovering at home and baby blankets and pillowcases for Kid Care, CASA and the Paris Pregnancy Center. Their latest project is making and mending teddy bears and mending clothing for local nursing home patients.
For more information about Calvary Sewing Missionary, call 903-737-7097 or 903-982-7282.
