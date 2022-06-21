Blossom businessman Jeff Morrison may say he is “not much of an actor,” but the man who owns “Weezy’s,” a popular cafe in the tiny town east of Paris, has been in two independent films, one of which was made by his childhood friend and occasional visitor to Lamar County, Austin-based Bradley N. Hadley.
“Bryan’s grandmother has a historical home in Blossom, the Moore Farm, built in 1871, and he and his sister would come to Blossom for the summer when we were all kids,” said Morrison recently. “My family lived down the street from them — Bryan is about 3 or 4 years younger than me — and I spent a lot of time with them. After his mom took over the place, they began renovating the house and the barn and Bryan got back in touch. He comes to town once or twice a month.”
Hadley is an actor, director and film writer, with roots in Lamar County — his grandmother was a teacher in Blossom, but he was raised in Longview. He and his family live in Austin where he has been active in the film industry there since 2016. His first full length film, a modern American Western called “All Way Bent,” was filmed in less than a week at his family’s property in Blossom.
Last summer, Morrison said, Hadley reached out to him with news he would be filming a new movie, to be called “Dans Le Ville,” partially in Blossom and asked if he would be in it.
“He sent me an email of the script to read and said he had an idea for me toward the end of the film,” Morrison said. “He asked me to read the script and I did. I said ‘OK, I’d do the part in the film’ and when he was next in town we filmed it back behind the house there.”
Morrison said he told Hadley he didn’t really know how to act and was told “Don’t act; just say it just as you would say it.”
“He set the camera up on a tripod with natural lighting and I stood there and said my lines two or three times, as he filmed it from several angles and gave me direction on where to look,” said Morrison. “He said it would be in the closing scene of the film.”
While Morrison described the actual filming as “kind of neat, a lot of fun” he said the “coolest” part of the experience was being able to read the actual script for a film.
“The script described camera angles and the background of the setting and all that,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about that kind of stuff. I asked myself, when all the actors on the talk shows say they ‘got the script and I looked it over,’ is that what I’m doing now?
“Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise don’t have to worry about me taking their jobs,” he laughed.
Work on Hadley’s film continued, mostly at Austin locations with actors hired in that area, but Hadley recently posted images of Morrison in the film, with a caption reading “Texas Actor Jeff Morrison in Dans Le Ville,” to various sites. Morrison said he reposted them on his own Facebook page.
“In the summer of 1982, I learned to play football the hard way in Jeff’s front yard in Blossom, Texas,” Hadley emailed The Paris News recently. “I thought I was a tough little dude until that morning. 39 years later, we are making movies.”
Hadley’s film was released earlier this month on Amazon Prime.
Remarkably, “Dans Le Ville” is not Morrison’s only film role.
His first film credit is in “Blue Highway,” a 2013 independent release starring TV and film actress Kerry Bishé that filmed several scenes in and around Weezy’s Cafe.
“That film crew used lights and cameras and set up inside the restaurant in the afternoon when we were closed, and I played a waiter,” he recalled. “I had a few lines and I got a credit in the cast list. ‘Waiter.’ Kerry Bishé has mentioned ‘Weezy’s in Blossom, Texas,’ online and she and the director bought several Weezy’s T-shirts back then and that’s cool. The film wasn’t distributed much. I think it was only released in Sweden. I have a film poster in the cafe with Swedish writing on it, but no one has ever given us any feedback from that film.”
Morrison said he hasn’t seen the credits of his friend Hadley’s film so he doesn’t know if he will get a credit.
“I was ‘Waiter’ on the one film, I might be ‘Dude in the pasture’ on this one, I don’t know. I had fun working with Bryan and it was a novel experience not everybody gets. If I got the chance to act in more films, I’d do it.”
