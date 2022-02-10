Sixteen students earned berths to compete in the Lamar County Spelling Bee on Wednesday in the North Lamar High School Auditorium. But after five rounds of spelling only two remained.
Hannah Cunningham and Arjan Khadka were the only ones standing after 13 other students fell by the wayside in earlier rounds. One student was unable to make it to the competition.
Cunningham ended up winning the bee, making Khadka the runner-up. Both Cunningham and Khadka represented Paris Junior High School and are in the seventh grade.
“I studied the word list and used an online app,” she said of her preparation for the competition.
“I knew most of them,” she said of the words given to her during the match, but one word unnerved her a bit.
“Chaucerian was the hardest word for me,” she said.
Six other spellers found their Round 1 words too hard to get past. “Coronation” knocked the first speller out, then the next two also left the competition.
At the end of Round one, the field of 15 was down to nine. Three students got knocked out in Round 2. The remaining seven all survived Round 3, and one more got eliminated in Round 4.
“Monopolize” sent the first of three competitors out of the running in round five, which left just Cunningham and Khadka in the final rounds of the spell-off.
“I thought the competition was great,” said Angela Chadwick, North Lamar ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and Instruction. “We were excited to do this in person this year because it adds another dimension to the competition.”
Last year’s bee was virtual because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Cunningham will advance to the 64th annual Dallas Region Spelling Bee next month. But if she is unable to attend, Khadka as the alternate will compete.
The competition judges were Penny Sullivan, Cleonna Drake and Denise Kornegay and Joan Mathis served as the pronouncer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.