Revival slated at New Salem Missionary BC
Bishop Connice G. Mayes, pastor at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, will host a three-night revival on July 16 to 18 at 7 p.m. nightly, at the church.
For more information call 902-669-5916.
New Salem Missionary Baptist Church is at 202 E. Hickory St.. Call 903-737-9068.
