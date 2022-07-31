Though Paris City Hall is usually filled with deliberations on local politics, the municipal office was on Friday filled with laughter and music, as Plano-based musician Len Barnett performed for roughly two dozen children as part of the Paris Public Library’s summer series of events.

Barnett took attendees on a musical tour of sorts, playing percussion instruments from several different countries and cultures. Interspersed throughout was plenty of audience participation, with children and parents alike being called upon to be direct participants, much to the amusement of all in attendance.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

