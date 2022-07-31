Though Paris City Hall is usually filled with deliberations on local politics, the municipal office was on Friday filled with laughter and music, as Plano-based musician Len Barnett performed for roughly two dozen children as part of the Paris Public Library’s summer series of events.
Barnett took attendees on a musical tour of sorts, playing percussion instruments from several different countries and cultures. Interspersed throughout was plenty of audience participation, with children and parents alike being called upon to be direct participants, much to the amusement of all in attendance.
“I had fun. My favorite part was when he made the band,” said attendee Julia Harms, referring to a segment of the show where Barnett called upon a number of children to play traditional and improvised instruments together.
And it wasn’t just the children who enjoyed the show, but the parents, too.
“I loved it,” mother Kerlein Harms said. “It’s educational, engaging and all the kids seemed to be having an awesome time. … We’d definitely come back if he comes again.”
The event was originally planned to be held outside the library, but due to the heat advisory, was moved indoors at city hall. Children’s Library Director Tracy Clark said the turnout was especially good considering the last-minute change of venue.
“I’m very pleased with the number of people who turned out,” she said. “Everyone was very thankful to be inside where there’s air conditioning. … I always save this space for inclement weather or anything like that.”
Clark said Barnett has been regularly coming to Paris to perform for the library for several years, and has become something of a staple in their lineup of summer shows.
“We love bringing him,” she said. “He’s also the only percussionist we typically have come.”
As for Barnett, he said he loves performing in Paris and will happily keep coming as long as the library will have him.
“The kids in this community are wonderful. They’re always so engaged,” he said.
“I also like coming for the food at Paris Bakery,” he added with a laugh.
The Paris Public Library will continue to host events throughout the month of August, including Pre-K Storytimes every Wednesday morning and creative writing lessons held on Fridays for those who signed up.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
