The North Lamar ISD school trustees are to consider an abatement for Mockingbird Solar Farm when the board meets at 6 p.m., Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Other agenda items include a public hearing on the district’s state financial accountability rating and a report from outside auditor Wilf & Henderson on the 2021-2022 financial audit. Trustees also are to consider an evaluation of the English as a Second Language program, hear a report on attendance and enrollment and consider security measures at various campuses.
