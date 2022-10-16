North Lamar ISD logo

The North Lamar ISD school trustees are to consider an abatement for Mockingbird Solar Farm when the board meets at 6 p.m., Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.

Other agenda items include a public hearing on the district’s state financial accountability rating and a report from outside auditor Wilf & Henderson on the 2021-2022 financial audit. Trustees also are to consider an evaluation of the English as a Second Language program, hear a report on attendance and enrollment and consider security measures at various campuses.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.