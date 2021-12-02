The Northeast Texas Trail, a 130-mile recreational trail from Farmersville to New Boston, just received a $7.5 million boost from federal funds to fully develop roughly 27 miles of trailway through parts of Clarksville, Red River County, Avery and in Bowie County from west of New Boston to DeKalb.
“These grants are incredibly helpful toward realizing the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition’s ambitious goal of becoming a Texas Parks and Wildlife state linear park,” the coalition shared earlier in the week on a social media post. “Once completed, the NETT will be the fourth longest trail in the United States and the longest trail in Texas.”
Federal funds for the project are specifically earmarked for transportation alternative projects such as sidewalks, shared-use paths, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and other features that enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety for all ages and abilities.
“It’s just like an early Christmas present for the coalition,” president Earl Erickson, of Paris, said. “This was just a huge collaborative effort to receive this grant out of 129 competitive applications.
Earlier in the year, the coalition announced the completion of the Roxton section of the Chaparral Rail Trail along with details on the non-railbanked workaround that links the Roxton Trail with the Trail de Paris. The walk-around extends from CR 22500 onto FM 137/19th Street SW to Washington Street and then 4th Street SW, Hearne Street to the Trail de Paris trailhead.
With the Trail de Paris in the center, the Northeast Texas Trail extends from Farmerville to the west and New Boston to the east and connects 19 cities over seven counties.
The trail is a product of the growing rails-to-trails movement, and was first conceived in the early 1990s when the Union Pacific and Chaparral railroads ceased services and publicized their railroad corridors as available for rail banking through the Surface Transportation Board.
As a result, the Rails to Trails Conservancy, The Greater Paris Development Foundation and Chaparral to Trails Inc. applied for and became trail bank entities.
With federal grants administered through the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and local matches from communities and groups along the way, the Northeast Texas Trails Coalition for the past 20 years has steadily plugged away at clearing and surfacing the trail mile by mile with the ultimate goal of securing the trail as a linear state park.
After several years of work with the Texas Legislature through efforts by state Rep. Gary VanDeaver and state Sen. Bryan Hughes and constant communication with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, earlier this year the department agreed to perform a feasibility study.
In June, top department officials met with coalition leaders to announce the study expected to take at least 16 to 18 months.
