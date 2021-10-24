Paris Junior College’s Board of Regents will review 2021 performance measures when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the school, 2400 Clarksville St., in the Founders Room.
Also on the agenda are nominations to the Lamar County Appraisal District’s Board of Directors; consideration of a contract with Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett, PD for the collection of delinquent taxes owed to the college; a safety audit report; report on continuing education and non-credit workforce training; discussion of college name, a Halloween carnival and homecoming; and a legislative update, according to the meeting agenda.
An executive session is planned for personnel matters.
