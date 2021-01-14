DEPORT — The Moll family has been through more than most people endure in their entire lives, but it hasn’t stopped them from giving back to their community.
On Dec. 31, 2019, Amber and Roy Moll lost their young son, Rodney, in a tragic accident. Mere months later, the Molls’ Deport home was engulfed in flames and the family lost everything. But through it all, the Molls emerged and have invested their time and resources into their community service organization, Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma.
“When we lost our son, we just, we lost our faith in a way, and we just left the ministry alone. Then when we lost our house, it just seemed like everything was just coming down,” Amber said of the two tragedies.
But with faith and a stroke of luck, Amber said she and Roy regained their drive to invest in their ministry and they offered free holiday meals to those in need. They are now planning a coat drive.
“A few months went by and the ministry just randomly ended up with a donation and that little donation sparked us that we need to continue to help our community that has helped us so much,” Amber said.
Recently, the couple received another donation, this time from Walmart, so they can further their mission.
Amber said it was important for her and Roy to pay it forward to the residents of Deport who came through for the family when they needed it most. When Rodney was in the hospital after his accident, members of the community and the Deport Volunteer Fire Department came together to remodel the Molls’ house so they could return to a revitalized home. When tragedy struck again and their house burned down, Deport rallied again, donating money and supplies, like diapers and clothing, to help them through the crisis.
“Obviously, when you have a house fire, you lose everything,” Amber said of the donations she and Roy received.
Deport Mayor John Mark Francis said the Moll family has been an asset to the City of Deport, mentioning the “countless meals” they have provided for those in need during the holiday season. Francis commended the family for their resilience and giving spirit.
“I have known Roy and Amber Moll, along with their beautiful children, from the time that they moved to Deport, and they have truly been a blessing to our city,” the mayor said. “The Molls have taken personal loss and tragedy and have done what so few would do after losing a child — they continue to give back to honor their precious son Rodney.”
Even though Amber and Roy have their hands full with five young children, Amber said the couple is continuing to look toward the future and aspire to open transitional housing for women and teen girls experiencing homelessness and hardship.
“There’s a lot of homeless women that have been through so much and same with girls, that you just don’t know what someone’s going through,” Amber said.
She added that those who want to get involved in the ministry can call or text 903-395-5822, email at help@southernfaithministries.com or drop by GlobalTech Public Safety at 161 Main St. in Deport. Information about the Molls’ organization can be found at southernfaithministries.com.
