An FBI team from Dallas visited Paris on Monday after two Shoe Dept. employees were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center when a hand-delivered package containing shoes returned to the store caused them to break out in itchy rashes, officials said.
The employees were released from the hospital after experiencing only minor skin irritation and no respiratory problems, Interim Paris Police Chief Randy Tuttle said this morning. The box and the note it contained have been sent to a lab for testing, he added.
“Now, it’ll just be a waiting game to see if they find anything,” Tuttle said.
Paris police and firefighters were called to the Shoe Dept. at Paris Towne Center for a possible haz-mat situation at 10:57 a.m. Monday, and officers were told two employees broke out in an itchy skin rash after opening the suspicious package.
"The package contained a note that was not threatening to anyone or in any way, but did ramble on about numerous things," Paris police said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.
Police said other employees and customers were in the store at the time of exposure. The Paris Fire Department performed decontamination of 12 customers and five employees potentially exposed to the unknown substance in the package, Interim Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle confirmed.
"After interviewing customers and employees, there were only two employees and no customers that had any direct contact with the substance or substances in question," he said.
An FBI team from the Dallas office was dispatched to Paris at the request of the police department and will be conducting an investigation into the incident, the FBI confirmed. Tuttle said the FBI will be working with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the incident.
"As we develop this and this case moves forward we will continue to give updates," Tuttle said.
Managing editor Klark Byrd contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.