Twenty-nine Travis High School of Choice seniors filed down the aisle of Paris Junior High School’s Weger Auditorium on Thursday, and just more than a half-hour later, 29 graduates walked off stage into the open arms of friends and family.
Standing ovations and loud cheers echoed throughout the auditorium as seniors’ names were called to accept their diploma from Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones after hearing from Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen. Allen touched on opportunities the graduates can chase, and he lamented one of the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic — the loss of connecting students with local businesses.
With diplomas in hand, the seniors heard one last time from Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, who reflected on the hurdles students had overcome in the journey to the stage.
“It is not how you start, it is how you finish,” she said. “And over 12 years ago, probably all of you reported to Head Start as 4-year-olds to begin your educational journey. Along the way, you have encountered many bumps, bruises and celebrations, and all of you, to various circumstances, have chosen Travis High School of Choice to be your final destination to receive your diploma, even in the middle of a pandemic.
“But this pandemic has shown us all what resilience, what empathy, what compassion, what teamwork and perseverance looks like. But you made it.”
Dixon directed the seniors’ attention to the audience, saying there were nearly 30 graduates on stage but there was almost a room full of supporters. Then, addressing the audience, Dixon said the seniors would continue to need the support of their friends and family as they go out into the real world. Her challenge to the seniors is to “go out and do great things.”
The audience erupted into hollars, cheers and sign waving as tassels were moved and hats were tossed.
Thursday’s graduates included Za’Darrius Baldwin, Brailey Berryhill, Devin Burton, Jason Cantrell, Hope Cox, Jasmin Estrada, Kaden Fields, Makinsly Flowers, Skylar Frazier, Leobardo Garcia, Daniel Guerrero, La’Tavious Lane, William Leslie, De’Visha Lewis, Jose Merino, Lathan Lowe, Megan Miner, Ka’Lyn Murray, Micha O’Nolan, Kaylee Pendergraft, Haley Pool, Caleb Simons, Braeden Sisson, Tyler Snowton, Heather Spradlin, Payton Taylor, Trevor Thornton, Rashad Wilson and Ranger Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.