RENO — Councilman Stacey Nichols has turned his interest in Texas history into an occasion for celebration in the town he serves.
Reno will go all out Wednesday with a talk by Nichols, a trivia contest and cake in the shape of Texas to commemorate the beginning of the Republic of Texas.
March 2 was the date in 1836 when 59 men signed a declaration to break with Mexico to form a new county.
The idea for a Reno celebration, which was first held in 2020 but not held in 2021 because of Covid-19, came to Nichols after a trip to San Antonio, which is filled with reminders of what it took to make Texas.
“We’re in Texas, so I wanted something, some way to recognize the republic that became a state,” he said. “We needed to bring some Texas history to Lamar County.”
Nichols said he has long enjoyed reading about and studying the history of Texas.
“My favorite story about Texas is the battle of Gonzales,” he said.
The Mexican government sent some soldiers to Gonzales to appropriate the town cannon, but the residents of the town weren’t having it.
“A bunch of farmers took a wedding dress and they put a lone star at the top, then a cannon and the words ‘come and take it’ on it,” Niichols said. “After a small skirmish with one Mexican soldier fatality, the troops went back to San Antonio without the cannon.
“That was our Lexington and Concord,” he said. “You have to remember that a lot of the people in Texas at that time still had memories of the American Revolution.”
Many of the people who populated early Texas have also earned Nichols’ respect.
“The more I read about Sam Houston, the more I admire him,” he said.
Houston, who was a native of Virginia, but spent most of his early life in Tennessee, went out on his own when he was 16, Nichols said.
His mother gave him a musket and told him, “my door will always be open to an honorable man, but closed to a coward,” Nichols said.
“Obviously, he took it to heart because he was a congressman, the governor to two states (Tennessee and Texas), the first U.S. senator from Texas and president of the Republic of Texas,” Nichols said. “He was also a war hero of two wars; the War of 1812 and the War for Texas Independence.”
The program, which starts at 2 p.m. in City Hall on Wednesday, will feature Nichols telling those in attendance the grievances that the Texians, as Texans were called back then, had against the Mexican government and what led up to the cry for independence.
City attorney David Hamilton will read the letter written by Col. William B. Travis in a desperate plea for help at the Alamo. There will also be trivia questions asked and someone with the most right answers will be crowned trivia champ. There will also be cake and punch at the celebration that should last a little more than an hour.
