About 30% of Paris ISD’s total enrollment are remote learning, and officials say teachers are working hard to facilitate the new educational route as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. In recognition of the extra workload, district officials on Monday sought and received trustee approval for a new stipend for the remote instruction.
Funds for the stipend will come from approved salaries for roles the district was unable to fill this year, business manager Tish Holleman said. The salaries will be tallied up and divided by the number of qualifying teachers to determine the stipend size. Trustees will review stipend totals before they are paid out, Holleman said.
While the additional money will be appreciated, district officials see the workload as unsustainable, and they are researching ways to alleviate the pressure, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon said. School has been in session for three weeks, and remote teachers have found they are
working almost nonstop to create and record daily classes, grade assignments, meet virtually with students and answer caregiver questions essentially around the clock.
“It is very overwhelming,” Dixon said. “Of course, financial is good, but when it boils down to it, they’ve got to have some time. So, we’ve asked our principals to be a little bit creative on our campuses in trying to come up with different ways in which they can free up some teacher time.”
Possible solutions could include assistance from interventionalists, doubling up some small classes to give a teacher an extra period to work or creating an academic help desk at night to assist remote learner caregivers.
Workload problems may be compounded as Covid-19 cases continue to pop up among students and staff. Dixon told trustees cases have already been reported at several campuses, including Aikin Elementary, Crockett Intermediate, Paris Junior High and Paris High. An Aikin class is quarantined by the district after two students in it tested positive. Dixon said the decision to quarantine was precautionary. Additional cases include four Crockett students and an adult each at Aikin, Paris Junior High and Paris High.
Although masks are required for students in fifth grade and up, many younger students are voluntarily wearing their masks, even at Givens Early Childhood Center, Superintendent Paul Jones said. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said all grades are required to wear masks in hallways when transitioning to another classroom and when riding the bus. That 1,132 of the district’s 3,880 total students are enrolled in remote learning has helped the district meet physical distancing guidelines.
Crockett Intermediate and Paris Junior High schools have the highest percentage of students remote learning at 33% each. At Paris High School, it’s 32%, and it’s 31% at Aikin Elementary School. The percentage of Head Start students remote learning is 27% and at Justiss Elementary School it’s 25%. Travis School of Choice is serving 16% of its students remotely while 12% of Givens Early Childhood Center students are remote.
While the enrollment at each campus has remained somewhat steady, the district did notice a drop in pre-kindergarten numbers. Compared to last year’s enrollment, pre-K enrollment is down 68, Dixon said. That’s not unique to Paris ISD, she added, as school district across the state are seeing fewer students enrolled in pre-K. Honey Grove ISD officials last week reported a drop in pre-K enrollment, and Dixon said Dallas area schools are reporting about 4,000 fewer pre-K students.
Overall, Dixon said, district officials have been “pleasantly surprised” with enrollment.
Jones applauded parents and teachers for their efforts to ensure a happy transition back to school. The first week of school at every campus went smoothly, he said. There was some concern about parents not being allowed to walk their kids into class on the first day because of school policies meant to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19, but virtual teacher meet and greets helped with that, he said.
“Having a good game plan helped and having supportive parents … makes all the difference,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.