Some people are lucky enough to be born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Kay White wasn’t one of them. But she did find a silver needle when she was about 14 years old, and she threaded it into a lifelong career.
“I was sewing for people when I was 14,” said White, the owner of Kay’s Alterations, while sitting behind one of her sewing machines last week.
The store won’t remain open much longer. She’s closing up shop and retiring at either the end of November or the first of December.
“Yes, it’s closing. Everything has to go,” she said of the business she operated with her sister, Faye, for 38 years. “She retired in 2016. I have been doing this by myself for the last five years.
“I’m 80 years old. I am ready to retire,” she said smiling.
White said she started sewing out of necessity.
“I grew up on a farm in Garretts Bluff north of Paris,” she said. “We were poor. I come from a family of 13 kids, five boys and eight girls. We had to make our own clothes.”
She and her sister opened in 1978 in a location on Bonham Street not far from downtown. They moved into 7 S. Plaza in 1990, White said.
“I always loved this building,” she said. “It used to be The Parisian, a high-class ladies clothes store.”
White used to go into The Parisian, but never bought anything.
“I never had the money,” she said.
In the beginning of her sewing career, she didn’t always get paid in money. Sometimes, she was paid with a cake or a pie, but she took whatever payment they would give her. Once she got older and opened her business, it was mostly on a cash basis.
She remembered a biker for whom she sewed some patches on a jacket.
“He laid the patches on the table and said, ‘Does that offend you?’,” she said, adding it really didn’t. She told him: “‘You’re the one that is gonna wear them, I’m not.’”
After asking if he had been to church and learning he hadn’t been in years, she witnessed to him.
“That was a Friday, and he came back Monday. He told me he had taken all those patches off and gone to church on Sunday,” White said.
When she told her minister about it, he said, “You’re a shining light on the whole square.”
Debbie Steenwyk, a Texas transplant from Michigan, is helping White close out the business, which is now hosting a big sale.
Customers, like Rickey Richardson, are going to miss White’s shop on the plaza.
“She is a special lady,” he said. “She has done work for my grandmother, my granddad. She did my aunt and uncle’s wedding. She’s done work for my wife and kids. She has been, you could say, a family heirloom.”
