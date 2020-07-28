After a contentious discussion, a motion to maintain the recently created seven-member Paris Economic Development Corp. board failed 4-2 Monday night during a lengthy Paris City Council meeting.
A second vote on a change in the economic corporation’s bylaws, which requires the vote of five councilors, became necessary after City Attorney Stephanie Harris advised that a motion to approve a bylaws change at a June 22 meeting was illegal.
At Monday night’s meeting, councilors Steve Clifford, Paula Portugal, Linda Knox and Clayton Pilgrim voted to maintain the seven-member board while councilors Renae Stone and Derrick Hughes voted against.
It was Hughes who made the June 22 motion, seconded by Knox, to increase the board to seven members with one of the seven to be “appointed” by PEDC directors and approved by City Council. The motion passed unanimously.
Harris contended the word “appointed” makes the motion illegal because of a Texas Local Government Code provision that requires economic development directors be appointed by the municipality that creates the corporation.
Minutes from the meeting state a sitting councilor will be “selected” by the PEDC, Harris noted in a memorandum to the council agenda. However, she stated a video recording of the meeting shows that the term used in the motion was “appointed” rather than “selected.”
After the council vote Monday night, Harris said she was not in attendance at the June 22 meeting due to illness, and she was not there to advise the council on wording for the motion.
Innuendos and accusations first between Hughes and Pilgrim, and later between Hughes and Portugal, dominated council discussion before the Monday night vote.
“It’s crazy we are having to revote,” Pilgrim said. “It sounds like there is sour grapes with someone on the EDC that is pushing this agenda.”
A short time later, Hughes countered.
“We are here now because it is our job to do what is right,” Hughes said. “So if anybody is upset that we are doing the right thing, they must have a personal agenda because we have to do things right, whether you like it or not.”
At that point, Pilgrim attempted a remark to which Hughes said, “I didn’t interrupt you; so don’t interrupt me. Stephanie caught a mistake … so if you are upset about that, you have a personal agenda.”
It was Hughes who later interrupted Portugal as she talked about a July 21 economic development meeting when directors nominated her to be the board’s recommendation.
“Mr. Hughes was nominated by Mr. (A.J.) Hashmi and seconded by Mrs. (Shay) Bills,” Portugal said. “Those were the only votes he received.”
Hughes interrupted.
“Only one motion was passed,” he said to which Portugal remarked, “I have the floor.”
Hughes continued.
“We are correcting a lot of mistakes now,” he said, summoning the city attorney to respond. “Stephanie, can we correct that only one vote was made?”
“Only one motion was made,” she said, and then in an apparent effort to divert the quarrel, added, “Dr. Clifford has control of the meeting.”
Portugal then noted that Hughes is not running for re-election in November. He has 98 days as a council member with six more council meetings and perhaps just three economic development meetings, she said.
“Now you have to ask yourself, ‘why would he have been nominated?’” Portugal asked. “In three months, we would be here doing this all over again.”
“Mrs. Portugal, I was never nominated,” Hughes interjected. “So, for the record, if you are going to state the facts, state actual facts, not your facts.”
Hughes then made an accusation about “side meetings.”
“It’s all these side meetings you are involved in,” he said. “If we could meet like we are supposed to in front of the public and stop behind the door meetings, we wouldn’t have this problem.”
Clifford then intervened.
“I think this will be real unfortunate if this doesn’t pass because we will have problems we will have to deal with,” he said.
Earlier, Clifford referred to the probability of having to recall newly named directors and repeat the appointment process.
At the June 22 meeting, the council named Josh Bray, Chase Coleman and Curtis Fendley to the economic development board. At a July 21 meeting, Hashmi nominated Bray as chairman, and the board gave unanimous approval.
Clifford made the failed motion to amend the bylaws from five to seven members with one member “nominated” by PEDC and approved by the council.
A check of The Paris News recording of the July 21 meeting, central to the dispute between Portugal and Hughes, revealed that Hashmi did nominate Hughes with a second from Bills. However, Fendley nominated Portugal first with a second from Bray.
After a brief discussion about procedure, Fendley called a question to end discussion and force an immediate vote, which passed 4-2.
In an agenda memorandum for Monday’s meeting, Harris said because she was unable to attend the June 22 meeting, she administratively revised the amendment to satisfy state law and then emailed a copy to councilors.
Harris said she spoke with Hughes and Knox on July 22 and 23, respectively, and determined the revised amendment did not, in fact, “effectuate the intent of all council members voting in favor of the motion.”
Since it did not achieve the intent of all council members in the June 22 vote, Harris advised:
“It is necessary for council to vote on whether to adopt the revised proposed amendment increasing the Board of Directors from five to seven members with one member being a sitting council member nominated by the Board of Directors subject to the approval and appointment by council.”
