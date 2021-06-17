Paris Economic Development Corp. directors learned sales tax revenues are about $75,000 ahead of budget for the year, approved a $2.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which includes a $1.9 million loan for land acquisition, and a strategic plan for the next two years at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
In addition, directors learned that American Spiralweld Pipe Co. has begun shipping to its first customer and has hired roughly 75 people to date toward a projected 100 employees by the end of the year, and that Metro Gate Manufacturing Co. has completed a 20,000-square-foot addition to its plant with work underway on another 5,000-square-foot addition. The company is hiring and is on track to reach 60 employees, according to a report presented by PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond.
In presenting the May financial report, Hammond reported cash at roughly $1.8 million with sales tax revenue for April and May at $243,000, about $75,000 ahead of budget. Sales tax revenue to date is roughly $1.2 million, a record number, Hammond said.
“We are tracking well overall with $216,000 over in revenues and we are under in expenses,” Hammond said about numbers for the past eight months of the current fiscal year.
Going forward, directors approved a $2.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 with a $1 million deficit associated with American Spiralweld incentive costs. The budget includes an overall 25% decrease from the prior year budget, a 7% increase in personnel costs attributed to cost of living and merit increases for staff employees, with the exception of the director, and a 4% decrease in administrative costs. Marketing and promotion expense estimates remain the same as the prior year with additional support for business retention and expansion, a priority going forward, Hammond said. The budget includes $500,000 marked for attraction or recruitment projects and $1.9 million budgeted for land acquisition through a 20-year note at 3% interest.
The two-year strategic plan, the first developed in the past five years, includes seven priorities, each with action plans. Those priorities include to foster the retention and growth of jobs, to attract new employers and industry, to cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem, to support workforce development programming, to expand the community’s land and building assets, to encourage unified vision for Paris, Lamar County and the PEDC and to explore internal and external funding mechanisms.
In support of the seven priorities, PEDC will implement a survey of 20 primary employers in partnership with Paris Junior College, host dinners with corporate executives, enhance the PEDC website, coordinate with Cox Field to target aerospace and aviation opportunities, assist start-up businesses by coordinating with the Small Business Development Center and Paris Junior College, partner with Workforce Solutions to support training grants, support programming for apprenticeships, internships, plant tours, career day, job shadowing and more, grow the organization’s inventory to accommodate current needs and projects, establish and maintain inventory of available sites and buildings, establish a brand to create unified messaging, develop and implement a social media campaign and identify funding resources that support infrastructure development and economic development projects.
