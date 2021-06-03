With rain in the forecast, North Lamar ISD is moving the graduation ceremony inside on Saturday.
Originally scheduled at R. L. Maddox Stadium, graduation will now take place in the North Lamar High School gym at 8 p.m. Overflow will be in the auditorium with live feed. Each senior will receive six tickets at the graduation practice Friday morning scheduled at 8 a.m. in the gym. Tickets will be for gym seating only.
Project Graduation originally scheduled in the NLHS gym will be held in the James A. Dawson Athletic Facility following graduation.
