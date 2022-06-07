Pine Ridge was the place to be Saturday evening, as over 200 people gathered at the course for golf and fellowship, as they participated in the inaugural Swing for Success virtual golf fundraiser hosted by CitySquare.
Swing for Success had multiple categories for participants to compete in, including a nine-hole golf course, a longest drive competition and a contest for closest to the pin. There was also a live auction that took place between the two flights of golfers.
Moore Law Firm and Paris Regional Medical Center teams came out as co-champions in the back nine of the virtual Pebble Beach golf course. Keith Nye was the longest drive champion and Steve Martin won the closest to pin competition.
CitySquare wanted to put on an event that is family friendly, so people could enjoy an evening as a family, event chairwoman Beth Bray said.
The fundraiser had over 30 local sponsors and raised $42,100, Bray said. The event was such a success that several businesses have already asked to sponsor a bay for the event next year.
Bray was grateful, thanking all the sponsors and participants for their support in the Swing for Success.
“Thanks again to all the sponsors and attendees that helped make this fun and successful,” Bray said. “Because of your partnership, CitySquare will be even better equipped to meet the needs of our neighbors in the incoming year.”
The event also featured food courtesy of Burgerland, Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream and a cash bar from Pine Ridge for food along with a kid zone bounce house and music provided by Rydell Martin.
CitySquare is a local nonprofit that helps struggling community members by supporting them with everyday needs. It hosted the event to help fund all the community resources that they provide, including free showers, laundry, meals, snacks, case management services, a teen center and a gym for community events.
CitySquare is located at 2515 Bonham St.
CitySquare will host several events this summer, including City of Paris camps, the Paris ISD summer feeding program, a mobile library and local sports practices in the newly renovated gym.
“The spirit of community and family fun that occurred on Saturday represents the heart of our board,” Bray said. “To build unity and to join arms working together towards a common goal of meeting needs and providing opportunities to help those that need a hand up.”
