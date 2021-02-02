A North Lamar High School senior has come out on top in The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center’s recent Student Art Exhibition.
The artwork has been on display at the museum, 1115 Bonham St. in Paris, since Nov. 19, and the public was invited to vote for a favorite piece of art from among the 51 pieces on display. The display included artwork by students from North Lamar and Chisum high schools and Paris Junior College.
“Evanescence,” an acrylic painting by Alex Copeland of North Lamar High School, won first place. “Reach,” a graphite drawing also by Copeland, received the second highest number of votes. “Texas Angus,” an oil painting by Kristen Parson, was awarded third place by the public.
Copeland said she has been interested in drawing since she was 3 years old and began painting at age 12. She is self-taught via YouTube videos and has attended art classes starting as a freshman in high school. Her favorite medium is oil painting, and portraits are her preferred method. After graduation, Alex plans to go to U.S. Marine Corps boot camp and plans to be assigned to an area of aeronautics while continuing her interest in art/painting. Copeland’s graphite drawing was selected as first place for high school entries by the museum’s local judges.
Parson is a junior at Chisum High School. She has been interested in art and painting since elementary school and has participated in art classes at school since seventh grade. Oil painting is her favorite art medium, and her favorite subjects are people and animals. Her pet calf, Violet, was the model for her winning artwork. Parson’s painting was selected as second place for high school entries by local artists who served as judges.
“Congratulations to Alex and Kristen,” wrote Michael Nickey, the museum’s board’s vice president and treasurer, in a press release. “And the real winners in the Student Art Exhibition were the participating students, the public and the museum. Special thanks are expressed to Lena Spencer, Paris Junior College; Brandi Peel, North Lamar High School; and Mario Munguia, Chisum High School. The museum plans to collaborate with local high schools and PJC in the future to highlight student works of various types.”
The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center has multiple new displays and exhibits as of Jan. 29, including an art display by Phyllis Ryser of Honey Grove; Native American artwork collections from Cindy Boyce and Gene and Ruth Ann Stallings; Native American paintings by Steve Boyce; an original Native American lattice cradle on loan from the Museum of the Red River; and toy pistols from John Cannon.
The museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.