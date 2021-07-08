BONHAM — An overflow audience of upset Fannin County residents voiced their disapproval Tuesday for the county’s new development permit that’s meant to serve as a floodplain and buffer zone check in unincorporated parts of the county before development begins.
For about an hour in public forum, commissioners listened as residents sounded off against the permit they view as government overreach that will ultimately require greater resources to enforce. The permit includes a $30 fee, and it was approved by a 3-2 vote June 22, with Commissioners A.J. Self and Dean Lackey opposing.
Fannin County Floodplain Administrator Di Hopkins requested the permit, telling commissioners it does not tell people what they can build, just where they can build or what engineering is required before they can build. She said the permit would save residents time and money while ensuring their safety.
In a written statement June 22, Hopkins said some subdivisions were platted without consideration for floodplains, residences were built with no engineering or permitting in floodplains, and that can be expensive and a safety risk. It also means the county is not following the requirements of the Fannin County Floodplain Ordinance, passed in 2011, or FEMA’s minimal requirements to remain in the National Floodplain Insurance Program. Without the program, residents would have a hard time finding affordable floodplain insurance, Hopkins said.
However, residents on Tuesday contended other required permits, such as septic permits, already serve as a check on whether development is taking place in a floodplain. One speaker said a floodplain review occurs when someone seeks financing and insurance when buying a building or piece of property. He also suggested the permit could set the county up for a class action lawsuit if an error is made that affects an entire subdivision. Another speaker questioned whether all forms of property development, such as installing antenna for amatuer radio service, would require the permit, and he questioned why he would need the permit if he’s not in a designated floodplain.
Noting the June 22 permit approval came without interaction with residents, one speaker urged commissioners to listen to the people before reminding the audience that commissioners cannot hear them if they don’t show up to the weekly meetings.
Several residents voiced concern that the development permit was the start of overregulation, adding freedom was one of the reasons they chose to live in Fannin County.
Among those addressing the court was Honey Grove Mayor Claude Caffee, who sought to curb concern among Honey Grove residents who thought they might need a second permit. He reiterated that residents inside city limits were not affected by the June 22 action because the county’s permit targets unincorporated areas of Fannin County.
As part of the day’s agenda, discussion resumed later in the meeting as Self sought more information for permit criteria and guidelines. After commissioners were further reprimanded for approving the permit, Amanda Watkins with Fannin County’s Environmental Development Department spoke about floodplain determination and septic permits. The county’s current floodplain permit, not the new development permit, does not affect septic permits, she said, adding she’s been instructed to turn a blind eye when a septic permit reaches her office and the home is in a floodplain and in order to comply, the homeowner would have to tear down the house and rebuilding after raising it to meet foot elevation requirements. She said the county should remove ordinances it doesn’t want enforced.
“Now, I think the development permit is a good thing. I think it needs to be hashed out. I think there are a lot of things that need to be ironed out and so forth. I think, from my office, it helps me keep track of new development and where I need to be keeping an eye on for illegal septic systems,” Watkins said.
Real estate attorney Matt Simpson with the Bonham law firm Robertson & Simpson said he believed the Commissioners’ Court lacked the authority to pass the development permit since it was not part of the county’s floodplain ordinance passed in 2011. He said the permit derives from federal laws passed in the 1960s about FEMA flood insurance and Texas laws from 1977. He also argued it doesn’t take $30 for someone to establish whether they’re in a floodplain because the maps are available freely online. He suggested the county form a review board to develop “a more common sense” permit process.
Because the item was set for discussion only, no action was taken. Commissioners are expected to address the matter again at an upcoming meeting.
