BOGATA — The Bogata City Council swore in its new city judge and city court clerk at Monday night’s meeting, according to City Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin.
Bogata has been without a city judge for several months, and two months ago hired local Alex Davidson for the job. Last month, they hired Jennifer Boyd as the city court clerk.
The council also agreed to increase mosquito spraying to a weekly schedule, instead of bi-weekly, to better manage the pests, who hatch within a week of spraying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.