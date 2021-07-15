BONHAM — After weeks of public backlash, a $30 development permit meant to serve as a floodplain and buffer zone check before development begins in unincorporated areas of Fannin County was rescinded Tuesday with unanimous support among commissioners.
Upset county residents again took commissioners to task over the permit and it’s 3-2 approval June 22. County Judge Randy Moore, Commissioners Edwina Lane and Jerry Magness voted in favor of the permit while Commissioners A.J. Self and Dean Lackey opposed it. The permit was requested by county Floodplain Administrator Di Hopkins after some residents failed to obtain a FEMA-required floodplain permit before building on property that could be in a floodplain.
On July 6, commissioners listened to more than an hour of public comment during which some called the permit a government overreach or duplication of process, while others urged commissioners to seek more public input in the future when considering such issues.
Comments on Tuesday were accepted in public forum and during discussion prior to the vote to rescind the permit.
“I was here last week, and I listened to the June 22 recording as well. It’s safe to say the consumers and the members of Fannin County and the private property owners have made it very clear where they think on this permit. There’s no need for me to follow up with that. I do ask, no matter what your decision is, no matter what you do with this permit — burn it, rescind it, reevaluate it, bring it back — for anything going forward in the future that involves private property rights or promoting home ownership, reach out and let us be a part of it,” said Lindsay Wright with the Greater Texoma Association of Realtors.
Prior to making the motion to rescind the permit, Lane told attendees that growth is coming Fannin County’s way, no matter how much residents and officials want the county to retain its “small town feel.” She said discussions like this will take place in the near future as growth continues, and part of those discussions could be community meetings to discuss such issues ahead of time or developing a committee to seek input from representatives in each precinct. The county will need to ensure communication with property buyers “so they know everything to kind of head off whatever they may run into because, unfortunately, not everybody does their due diligence when they purchase property,” she said.
In comments before closing the meeting, Self noted the commissioners don’t usually see this level of interaction from the public, “so it’s nice to see and I appreciate everyone’s comments and respect everyone.” Magness said the commissioners should have gone about considering the permit differently, promising that “from now on, we will.”
In other business, commissioners extended the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and its continuity of operations plan after Magness relayed the latest numbers. Covid-19 cases in the county continue to climb, with active cases now totaling 14. Just one of the active cases is in the prison system, Magness said. The county has had 3,481 total cases since March 2020, and 109 people have died from the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Commissioners also approved a one-time severance of 2 acres from a 77.92-acre tract on CR 4930 in Leonard; accepted the training hours of the county treasurer and county auditor; reviewed an internal audit of the County Clerk Criminal Section 2020; and approved the auditor’s monthly reports for June 2021.
