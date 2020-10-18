“It’s a simple story …” Jason Cunningham said. “But it just reaffirms that there’s still good people out there willing to do the right thing simply just because it’s the right thing to do.”
Cunningham, a long-time Paris resident, moved away five years ago, landing in Toco and eventually ending up in Texarkana. But, unbeknownst to him at the time, the Navy veteran and surgical assistant left a piece of himself behind: his World War II Navy ring, given to him by his mother when he graduated from bootcamp.
Self-described as a bit of a “wild child,” Cunningham said his family had doubts he would make it through the rigorous training. But he prevailed, and the ring was a concrete example of their pride in him — and a slice of home while he was abroad.
“Whenever things got hard whenever I was on deployment overseas, that ring was always with me,” Cunningham said. “That was one of the things that I could physically look at and say, ‘I’ve been through worse than this. I’ve risen to the challenge before.’ And that ring was kind of a physical reminder that no matter how hard things get, I can arise to any situation.”
Cunningham said he eventually had to move on, giving up hope that he’d find the ring. He scoured the internet looking for a replacement, but it was so rare he couldn’t find the same one anywhere. Then, a few weeks ago, his phone buzzed. It was a message from a man named Graham Lane. He lived all the way out in Powderly, but he’d found a ring on his property with the name “Jason Cunningham” carefully engraved on it. He wanted to know, “Is this yours?”
“I was flabbergasted,” Cunningham said. “Here it is, nearly five years later, and I’d virtually given up on ever seeing this ring again in my life. And I was just completely amazed, like beyond words, astounded. Just kind of sitting there dumbstruck for a second.”
The two eventually deduced that Lane’s son had been part of the crew that helped Cunningham move several years ago and that the ring must’ve gotten lodged in his truck during the process. Lane said his son frequents his property in Powderly and the ring likely fell out recently and Lane stumbled upon his.
Without hesitation, Lane offered to hop in his car and make the journey to Texarkana to return the precious heirloom.
Aside from Lane’s serendipitous discovery of the ring, part of Cunningham’s amazement about the reunion came from the value of the ring. Cunningham said he thought many people might keep the ring for themselves, sell it or pawn it. But Lane’s instinct was to pick apart profiles on Facebook for anyone who had Cunningham’s name, might live near Paris and had ties to the Navy.
“He kind of put his inner detective skills to work. And he said the only match he could find was me,” Cunningham said.
For Lane, he said the thought of keeping the ring never crossed his mind.
“I’m very patriotic, and people in the military — anything I can do for them, I’ll do it,” he said.
Cunningham said he told Lane he was impressed by his character and felt as if there aren’t many people in this day and age who would show the same integrity by returning a ring of such value.
“I’m equally impressed by somebody that would put their life on the line,” Lane said.
As Cunningham walked away from meeting Lane, he looked down at the ring he thought he’d never get back. It slid onto his finger with ease — almost as if the two had never been separated. He said his wife put it best.
“She goes, ‘Do you not feel naked anymore?’ I was like, ‘No, I feel complete.’ It was like having a limb reattached,” Cunningham said. “I feel 100% again.”
As for their relationship moving forward, both Cunningham and Lane said they plan on staying in touch. Cunningham won’t soon forget the good deed. He considers Lane to be kin now.
“The military has their three core values that they teach through boot camp and that you’re held to, and (they are) honor, courage and commitment. And to me, Graham, lived up to those values through his actions,” Cunningham said. “He had the honor to say hey, this isn’t mine. Let’s find that person. The courage to reach out to a stranger, and then the commitment to make sure it got back to who it belonged to. I mean, that right there makes them family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.