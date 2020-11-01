By Kim Cox
This Christmas, The Salvation Army of Paris expects a much higher than normal need in the community.
“We know people who were OK last Christmas are probably not right now,” Major Francko Higdon said. “We need community support more than ever, because of Covid and people losing their jobs. We anticipate the need going up.”
The organization has started signing up bell ringers for their annual crusade and is taking names for families to be put on the angel tree, he said.
This year, since the pandemic has changed a lot of things, signing up to be a bell ringer will be done online, at www.registertoring.com, as will the angel tree nominations, at www.saangeltree.org.
“We’re not doing it face to face, we’re doing it online,” Hidgon said.
Last year’s bell ringers brought in about $40,000, he said, but because of more people coming in to ask for help, Higdon said their goal this year was to get about $45,000.
“Now, with Covid, all of that is going to have to go up, because the need is so much greater,” he said. “Because without community support, we can’t do this. The money the kettles make helps with the Christmas season, it’s true, but it also helps us year round.”
He said more and more families have come into The Salvation Army looking for help with rent or utilities, and thanks to its partnership with the United Way of Lamar County, they have been able to help those in need.
“This is just an estimate, but probably about 50% more (are asking for help),” Higdon said. “They don’t have the money this year.”
Bellringers will be asked to mask up for their shifts, and he added if someone doesn’t have a mask or gloves, they will be provided by The Salvation Army. The bell ringers will start Nov. 9 at just one location, Hobby Lobby, he said, and on Nov. 21 they will add a second location at Walmart. After Thanksgiving, they will add other locations as well.
“I want to encourage the Paris community to sign up,” Higdon said, “because it is a great community, they pull together.”
Shifts will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“They can pick out their location, and there’s a space for them to give us their contact information in case anything changes,” Higdon said. “Two, three or four hours, we’d love to have you.”
He encouraged church groups, businesses and civic groups — everyone — to come out and help this year.
Sometime next week or week after next, the angel tree will go up in Walmart, Higdon said, so community members can find their angel and purchase a gift for the holiday season.
If anyone is having trouble signing up on the websites for either program or needs to make a change, they can call the organization’s office after 1 p.m. on weekdays at 903-784-7548.
