Ben Kaminar has been named first assistant district attorney in the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office to fill a vacancy left by the retirement of Jill Drake.
“I am happy to announce the promotion of Ben Kaminar to first assistant,” District Attorney Gary Young said. “With his prior military leadership, experience and his number of years of trying cases, he will fill in nicely. I am confident he will do an excellent job, but he sure has big shoes to fill.”
Kaminar came to the Paris office in 2017 from Fannin County, where he served six and a half years as an assistant district attorney. He is a 2004 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and received his law degree and a master’s degree in international relations from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 2007.
Kaminar spent 12 years as a field artilleryman in the Texas Army National Guard, reaching the rank of captain. He served as a platoon leader in Iraq, served on the U.S.-Mexico border and during Hurricane Harvey. During his time with the military, he earned a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.
For three years, Kaminar served on the Texas District and County Attorneys Association editorial board for The Texas Prosecutor, where he authored several articles, including one on forensic science at trial and the use of deadly weapons.
Kaminar successfully prosecuted the Jermaine Davis muder trial here in 2019, and while in Fannin County, he prosecuted both the former Leaonard city administrator for public corruption and a theft case of the Fannin County Adopt-a-Cop program.
The first assistant is married to Sarah Kaminar, an attorney with Moore Law Firm for the past 10 years. The couple has a daughter, Zoe, and are members of Holy Cross Episcopal Church. The family includes two rescue dogs and two rescue cats of which the dogs and one of the cats are from the Lamar County Humane Association.
